Music of the (yellow, felt-covered) spheres: Roger Federer plays alongside Coldplay during Switzerland show

By Josh Johnson

Roger Federer went from the tennis court to the concert stadium when Coldplay stopped by his home country of Switzerland for a show Sunday, July 2.

Chris Martin and company invited the eight-time Wimbledon winner onstage during their rendition of the song "Don't Panic." Federer stood at a microphone next to Martin while playing a shaker and even performed a shaker solo in the middle of the song.

Federer posted footage of the moment on his Instagram alongside the caption "Adventure of a Lifetime," referencing another Coldplay tune.

Coldplay is currently touring Europe in continued support of the band's 2021 album, Music of the Spheres. They'll launch a U.S. leg in September.

