Music of the (yellow, felt-covered) spheres: Roger Federer plays alongside Coldplay during Switzerland show

Roger Federer went from the tennis court to the concert stadium when Coldplay stopped by his home country of Switzerland for a show Sunday, July 2.

Chris Martin and company invited the eight-time Wimbledon winner onstage during their rendition of the song "Don't Panic." Federer stood at a microphone next to Martin while playing a shaker and even performed a shaker solo in the middle of the song.

Federer posted footage of the moment on his Instagram alongside the caption "Adventure of a Lifetime," referencing another Coldplay tune.

Coldplay is currently touring Europe in continued support of the band's 2021 album, Music of the Spheres. They'll launch a U.S. leg in September.

