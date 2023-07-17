Muse shares tribute to late super fan: "We are nothing without our fans"

Muse has shared a tribute to a late super fan who passed away recently.

"We are nothing without our fans!" Muse writes in an Instagram post. "@karisme11 known to many as Karo or Lina was someone who we loved seeing at our shows. She came to our concert in San Diego just a few months ago to mark her 40th show."

"Lina was the heart and soul of (the fan account) @musersofmusemex and would travel around the world to see us play," the post continues. "We are so saddened to hear of her passing and send our deepest condolences to her family, @musersofmusemex and all who loved her dearly. We will miss her and her lovely spirit terribly."

Muse played San Diego in April while touring behind their 2022 album, Will of the People. They're currently on tour in Europe.

