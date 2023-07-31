Muse reportedly changes set list for Malaysia show following The 1975 incident

Muse played a show in Malaysia on Saturday, July 29, which followed The 1975's controversial set at the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur earlier in July. Matt Bellamy and company's performance reportedly featured a set list change as a result of the incident.

In an interview with Malaysia's Rojak Daily, a cofounder of the Hello Universe entertainment company that booked Muse's show said, "[Muse's management team] called us shortly after the incident went global. After discussions, they decided to pull one song out of the set list due to the title of the song. It's nice to know they're eager to entertain while also respecting the guidelines."

The article does not mention which specific song was scrapped, but judging by the Muse's recent set lists, as catalogued by the website Setlist.fm, they seem to have swapped the track "We Are F****** F*****" for the cut "Resistance."

As previously reported, The 1975's set at the Good Vibes Festival was cut short after frontman Matty Healy criticized Malaysia's anti-LGBTQ+ laws and kissed bassist Ross MacDonald onstage. The remainder of the festival was also canceled, as were The 1975's upcoming tour dates in Asia.

Healy reportedly responded to the Muse news in an Instagram Story seen and captured by NME. In screenshots of the Story, he shared a post by Muse asking fans to "join The Resistance" and preorder their then-upcoming album. Healy also posted a screenshot of an NME article reporting on the set list story alongside the caption, "... oh."

