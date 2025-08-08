Muse releases acoustic version of latest single 'Unravelling'

By Jill Lances
Muse has shared a new version of their latest single.

The British rockers have just released "Unravelling (Ghost Town Version)," which offers an acoustic take on the track, which was released in June.

"Unravelling" is the first single released by Muse since their 2022 album, Will of the People, which spawned the singles "Won't Stand Down," "Compliance," "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" and "Kill or Be Killed."

Muse wrapped a European tour in July, and are expected back on the road in September. Their next show is happening Sept. 19 in Jakarta, Indonesia. A complete list of dates can be found at muse.mu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

