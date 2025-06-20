Muse premieres new single, 'Unravelling'

Muse has premiered a new song called "Unravelling."

"'Unravelling' puts a new spin on the genre-clash creativity that has become a hallmark of the Muse experience," a press release says. "Haunting, arpeggiated synths establish a foreboding tone before it suddenly detonates into a colossal wall of barbed riffs and unleashing a full-drama hook that pulsates with their renowned maximalist theatricality."

Listen for yourself now via digital outlets. You can also watch the "Unravelling" lyric video on YouTube.

"Unravelling" follows Muse's 2022 album, Will of the People, which spawned the singles "Won't Stand Down," "Compliance," "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" and "Kill or Be Killed."

Muse is currently on a tour of Europe, which includes festivals filling in for Kings of Leon after frontman Caleb Followill broke his foot.

