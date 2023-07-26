Muse launching Reverb shop with nearly 100 pieces of gear

Muse is the latest artist to launch their own shop with the online gear marketplace Reverb.

Matt Bellamy and company are parting ways with nearly 100 pieces of personal studio and live-used instruments and equipment, including the Kawai MP8-2 Stage Piano played during the "Madness" outfit's 2013 War Child charity concert.

The Muse Reverb shop officially opens on August 2. For more info, visit Reverb.com.

Muse recently wrapped a European tour in support of their latest album, 2022's Will of the People. They toured the U.S. earlier this year.

