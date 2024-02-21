Murder at the Dinner Party: Watch Sophie Ellis-Bextor cover "Nothing Matters"

"Murder on the Dancefloor" singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor has shared a cover of The Last Dinner Party's breakout hit, "Nothing Matters."

Ellis-Bextor performed the track during an appearance on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. As such, her version subs out the f-word from the original tune's chorus to the more BBC-friendly "And I will have you, like nothing matters."

You can watch Ellis-Bextor's cover streaming now on YouTube. The Last Dinner Party reacted to her performance in an Instagram Story, writing, "Our QUEEN omfg."

Eillis-Bextor also performed "Murder on the Dancefloor" during her Live Lounge set. The song was first released in 2001 but has since had a resurgence following its use in the 2023 film Saltburn.

The Last Dinner Party, meanwhile, released their debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy, earlier in February. They'll launch a U.S. headlining tour in March and are playing Coachella in April.

