Mumford & Sons' 'Rushmere' rushes to #1 on ﻿'Billboard'﻿ Alternative Airplay chart

Mumford & Sons return to #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart with "Rushmere," the title track off their latest album.

"Rushmere" gives Marcus Mumford and company their fifth leader on the tally, following "Little Lion Man," "I Will Wait," "Believe" and "Guiding Light."

The album Rushmere was released in March, and marked the first Mumford & Sons album since 2018's Delta.

Mumford & Sons will launch a U.S. tour in support of Rushmere in June.

