Mumford & Sons announce full US tour behind new '﻿Rushmere'﻿ album

Mumford & Sons have announced a full U.S. tour in support of their new album, Rushmere.

The headlining outing launches June 5 in Bend, Oregon, and wraps up Oct. 26 in Omaha, Nebraska. Openers include Good Neighbours and Gigi Perez, depending on the date.

Tickets will first be available to members of the Mumford & Sons agora fan community on April 2, followed by an artist presale April 3. Tickets will then be available to the general public starting April 4.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MumfordandSons.com.

Rushmere, the first Mumford & Sons album in seven years, is out now. Leading up to its release, the band played a run of intimate U.S. shows in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City.

