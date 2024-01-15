Mumford & Sons teases new music with "Good People" post

2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two Rick Kern/WireImage (Rick Kern/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

Will we be getting new music from Mumford & Sons this week?

The "Little Lion Man" outfit has shared a Facebook post teasing something called "Good People," which is set to arrive Tuesday, January 16.

Mumford & Sons' most recent album, Delta, was released in 2018. Since then, frontman Marcus Mumford released his debut solo album, (self-titled), in 2022, while banjo player and guitarist Winston Marshall left the group in 2021.

Meanwhile, fans are theorizing that Mumford is set to be featured on an upcoming collaboration with Noah Kahan. The "Dial Drunk" artist recently teased that he's releasing a new version of his Stick Season song "Homesick" alongside a guest who "inspired this entire record."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

