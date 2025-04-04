Mumford & Sons notch third #1 UK album with ﻿'Rushmere'

Mumford & Sons have returned to the top of the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart with Rushmere, their first new album in seven years.

The record now gives the "Little Lion Man" outfit their third #1 in their home country, following 2012's Babel and 2015's Wilder Mind.

"What's so unique about this Number 1 album is it's really been driven by the fans," band member Ben Lovett tells Official Charts. "People have really turned up for us; we didn't even really appreciate how intense that connection with our fans is. We knew we felt it, but after seven years away we wondered whether or not it was still there."

"The support reminds me [of] what it was like at the very beginning; when we first started playing 'Little Lion Man,'" Lovett adds. "We're just three friends, in this together; instruments in hand, singing together. That's all it is!"

Mumford & Sons will launch a U.S. tour in support of Rushmere in June.

