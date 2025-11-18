Mumford & Sons, Lorde headlining 2026 Hinterland Music Festival

Mumford & Sons Perform In Berlin Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons performs onstage during a concert at Uber Arena on November 10, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Jakubaszek/Redferns) (Jakubaszek/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Mumford & Sons and Lorde are among the headliners for the 2026 Hinterland Music Festival, taking place July 30 to Aug. 2 in St. Charles, Iowa.

The bill also includes Wet Leg, beabadoobee and The Format.

You can sign up now for access to a presale happening Thursday at 11 a.m. CT. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 11 a.m. CT.

Hinterland also offers a 90 Degree Guarantee refund program, which allows attendees to get their money back for a day if, on July 27, the Weather.gov forecast for that date has an actual temperature of 90 degrees or higher.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit HinterlandIowa.com.

