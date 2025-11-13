Mumford & Sons honored with PLUS1 Impact Leader Award

Mumford & Sons Perform In Berlin Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons performs onstage during a concert at Uber Arena on November 10, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Jakubaszek/Redferns) (Jakubaszek/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Mumford & Sons are the recipients of PLUS1's 2025 Impact Leader Award.

The honor recognizes the artist who raised the most funds of the year via PLUS1, which facilitates charitable donations to different organizations through ticket sales.

Mumford & Sons' 2025 tour raised money for War Child, which supports children affected by war and other conflict.

"Mumford & Sons led the way this year, turning hundreds of thousands of tickets into opportunities to support children and families affected by conflict," reads a post published on PLUS1's Instagram. "Through this work, they are helping provide safety, education, and essential resources to those impacted by war, while also raising awareness of the urgent needs faced by these communities."

Mumford & Sons toured in 2025 in support of their new album, Rushmere, which was released in March. A follow-up record, Prizefighter, drops Feb. 13, 2026.

