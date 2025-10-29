Mumford & Sons announce new album, ﻿'Prizefighter'

Before Mumford & Sons released their latest album, Rushmere, in March, the band hadn't put out a record since 2018's Delta. As for a follow-up to Rushmere, you won't have to wait nearly as long.

The "Little Lion Man" outfit has already announced the details of their next album. Their sixth studio effort is called Prizefighter and will be released Feb. 13, 2026.

"We think Prizefighter is the best music we've ever made, and we've never been happier doing it," Mumford & Sons say. "With the help of our old friend [The National guitarist and producer] Aaron Dessner, we found this creative flow that brought out the best in us as artists, and made us feel comfortable in our skins, and confident in what we have to bring to this mad world of music."

Prizefighter includes the new single "Rubber Band Man," which features Hozier. Other guests on the record include Gigi Perez, country star Chris Stapleton and Gracie Abrams, who Mumford & Sons just covered.

Here's the Prizefighter track list:

"Here" feat. Chris Stapleton

"Rubber Band Man" feat. Hozier

"The Banjo Song"

"Run Together"

"Conversation with My Son" (Gangsters & Angels)

"Alleycat"

"Prizefighter"

"Begin Again"

"Icarus" feat. Gigi Perez

"Stay"

"Badlands" feat. Gracie Abrams

"Shadow of a Man"

"I'll Tell You Everything"

"Clover"

