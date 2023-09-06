MTVoid, featuring Tool's Justin Chancellor, announces sophomore album, 'Matter's Knot, Pt. 1'

Lobal Orning

By Josh Johnson

MTVoid, Tool bassist Justin Chancellor's band with Polish musician Peter Mohamed, has announced a new album called Matter's Knot, Pt. 1.

The record, due out November 10, marks MTVoid's sophomore effort and their first since their 2013 debut, Nothing's Matter.

"Matter's Knot, Pt. 1 is our pan-dynamic tapestry of sound and thought, twisted together and pulled taut, a connection of ideas remotely fused between Los Angeles, California and Swarzędz, Poland," Chancellor says.

Matter's Knot, Pt. 1 includes the previously released song "Scanner Void." A second cut, titled "MaBeLu," is out now via digital outlets.

Tool, meanwhile, is set to launch a U.S. headlining tour in October. Along they way, they'll play the much-anticipated Power Trip festival alongside Metallica, AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

