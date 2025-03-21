Mt. Joy shares new ﻿'Hope We Have Fun'﻿ track, 'Coyote'

MT. JOY Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Mt. Joy has shared a new song called "Coyote," a track off the band's upcoming album, Hope We Have Fun.

The "Astrovan" outfit wrote "Coyote" while listening to coyotes howl as they worked on Hope We Have Fun in the Mt. Washington neighborhood of Los Angeles.

"This one is for the bada** dogs that come alive when the light starts to fade," Mt. Joy says. "It's gonna take their kind of toughness and togetherness to get where we want to go as humans. Hopefully this song inspires."

They add, "Right before we finished recording this, we found out that a group of coyotes is called a band."

You can listen to "Coyote" via digital outlets. Its accompanying lyric video is streaming on YouTube.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

