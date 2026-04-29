Movies and TV shows casting in Miami
The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.
Action Film Short
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Improv Role (supporting, 20-60)
- Roles pay up to: $800
- Casting locations: Miami
- Learn more about the short film here
'You Were Wrong About the Jellyfish'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Siblings (supporting, male, 3-9)
- Roles pay up to: $600
- Casting locations: Miami
- Learn more about the feature film here
Comedy
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Model Extra (models, female, 21+)
- Roles pay up to: $100
- Casting locations: Miami
- Learn more about the short film here
'Ourealis'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Codename "Badger" (supporting, female, 21-60)
--- Codename "Star" (supporting, female, 21-28)
--- Codename "Amber" (supporting, female, 35-55)
- Roles pay up to: $4,000
- Casting locations: Miami
- Learn more about the feature film here
Business Competition Show
- Project type: reality TV
- Roles:
--- Entrepreneur/Small Business Owner (Product Required) (real people, 18-40)
- Roles pay up to: $4,000
- Casting locations: Miami
- Learn more about the reality TV show here
'Miami Fusion' Webseries, Season 2
- Project type: vertical series
- Roles:
--- Valentina (lead, female, 25-40)
--- Beatriz (lead, female, 28-40)
--- Diana (lead, female, 28-40)
- Roles pay up to: $200
- Casting locations: Miami
- Learn more about the vertical series here
'The Regular'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Jay (lead, male, 20-26)
--- Mike (lead, male, 20-26)
- Casting locations: Miami
- Learn more about the short film here
'Cookin' With Cowboys'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)
- Roles pay up to: $75,000
- Casting: nationwide
- Learn more about the scripted show here
Couples Competition Show
- Project type: reality TV
- Roles:
--- Engaged Couples (real people, 21-35)
- Roles pay up to: $1,750
- Casting: nationwide
- Learn more about the reality TV show here
'Cookin' With Cowboys'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)
- Roles pay up to: $75,000
- Casting: nationwide
- Learn more about the scripted show here
High-Impact Vertical Drama Series
- Project type: vertical series
- Roles:
--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)
--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)
- Roles pay up to: $6,400
- Casting: nationwide
- Learn more about the vertical series here
'Cookin' With Cowboys'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)
- Roles pay up to: $75,000
- Casting: nationwide
- Learn more about the scripted show here
'DemonCode'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Max (supporting, male, 50-60)
--- Saul (supporting, male, 50-60)
--- Victor (lead, male, 30-45)
- Roles pay up to: $2,400
- Casting: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Cookin' With Cowboys'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)
- Roles pay up to: $75,000
- Casting: nationwide
- Learn more about the scripted show here
This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.