The most expensive neighborhoods in Lakeland

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the highest value homes in Longview, WA.

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Lakeland metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Eaglebrooke (Lakeland Highlands, FL)

Median sale price

: $607,500 |

Median days on market

: 79 days

645 Whisper Woods Dr, Lakeland, FL 33813

- List price: $885,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 4,477

- See 645 Whisper Woods Dr, Lakeland, FL 33813 on Redfin.com

6510 Eagle Ridge Way, Lakeland, FL 33813

- List price: $1,230,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 4,389

- See 6510 Eagle Ridge Way, Lakeland, FL 33813 on Redfin.com

6515 Eagle View Loop, Lakeland, FL 33813

- List price: $1,100,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,356

- See 6515 Eagle View Loop, Lakeland, FL 33813 on Redfin.com

6973 Lake Eaglebrooke Dr, Lakeland, FL 33813

- List price: $395,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,716

- See 6973 Lake Eaglebrooke Dr, Lakeland, FL 33813 on Redfin.com

#2. Christina Woods (Lakeland Highlands, FL)

Median sale price

: $540,000 |

Median days on market

: 89 days

127 Elm Sq N, Lakeland, FL 33813

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,787

- See 127 Elm Sq N, Lakeland, FL 33813 on Redfin.com

6642 Trail Ridge Dr, Lakeland, FL 33813

- List price: $215,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,886

- See 6642 Trail Ridge Dr, Lakeland, FL 33813 on Redfin.com

6901 Hayter Dr, Lakeland, FL 33813

- List price: $530,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,373

- See 6901 Hayter Dr, Lakeland, FL 33813 on Redfin.com

725 Peninsular Dr, Lakeland, FL 33813

- List price: $499,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,002

- See 725 Peninsular Dr, Lakeland, FL 33813 on Redfin.com

#3. Lake Juliana Estates (Auburndale, FL)

Median sale price

: $507,469 |

Median days on market

: 112 days

4449 Juliana Lake Dr, Auburndale, FL 33823

- List price: $476,146

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,405

- See 4449 Juliana Lake Dr, Auburndale, FL 33823 on Redfin.com

4645 Grandview Glen Dr, Auburndale, FL 33823

- List price: $396,846

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,970

- See 4645 Grandview Glen Dr, Auburndale, FL 33823 on Redfin.com

5114 Villa Crest Way, Auburndale, FL 33823

- List price: $415,665

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,200

- See 5114 Villa Crest Way, Auburndale, FL 33823 on Redfin.com

5214 Tennessee Ridge Ct, Auburndale, FL 33823

- List price: $547,526

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,000

- See 5214 Tennessee Ridge Ct, Auburndale, FL 33823 on Redfin.com

#4. Solterra Resort (Loughman, FL)

Median sale price

: $505,000 |

Median days on market

: 55 days

4738 Terrasonesta Dr, Davenport, FL 33837

- List price: $400,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 2,460

- See 4738 Terrasonesta Dr, Davenport, FL 33837 on Redfin.com

5244 Oakbourne Ave, Davenport, FL 33837

- List price: $555,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 3,609

- See 5244 Oakbourne Ave, Davenport, FL 33837 on Redfin.com

5525 Misty Oak Cir, Davenport, FL 33837

- List price: $525,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,492

- See 5525 Misty Oak Cir, Davenport, FL 33837 on Redfin.com

7587 Oakmoss Loop, Davenport, FL 33837

- List price: $850,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 3,626

- See 7587 Oakmoss Loop, Davenport, FL 33837 on Redfin.com

#5. Bellalago (Poinciana, FL)

Median sale price

: $500,000 |

Median days on market

: 70 days

1950 Windward Oaks Ct, Kissimmee, FL 34746

- List price: $530,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,813

- See 1950 Windward Oaks Ct, Kissimmee, FL 34746 on Redfin.com

2821 Rialto Ct, Kissimmee, FL 34746

- List price: $575,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,974

- See 2821 Rialto Ct, Kissimmee, FL 34746 on Redfin.com

3533 Valleyview Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34746

- List price: $680,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,651

- See 3533 Valleyview Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34746 on Redfin.com

3852 Shoreside Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34746

- List price: $576,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,384

- See 3852 Shoreside Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34746 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.