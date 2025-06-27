Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Port St. Lucie and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a ranking of the most common languages spoken at home in the Port St. Lucie metro area. (Ryan DeBerardinis // Shutterstock/Ryan DeBerardinis // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Port St. Lucie metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#10. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 15,711 speakers (0.24% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Alexey Stiop // Shutterstock

#9. Hebrew

- 18,522 speakers (0.28% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#8. Arabic

- 19,746 speakers (0.3% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Adisa // Shutterstock

#7. Italian

- 20,994 speakers (0.32% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#6. Chinese

- 25,608 speakers (0.39% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#5. Russian

- 30,385 speakers (0.46% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#4. French

- 50,011 speakers (0.76% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#3. Portuguese

- 81,457 speakers (1.24% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Vlad Ispas // Shutterstock

#2. Haitian

- 316,877 speakers (4.83% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#1. Spanish

- 2,583,314 speakers (39.34% of population)

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!