Morrissey, Patti Smith, Interpol playing 2026 CBGB Festival

Morrissey performs on stage at Auditorio de Zaragoza Princesa Leonor on March 14, 2026 in Zaragoza, Spain. (Mariano Regidor/Getty Images)

Morrissey, Patti Smith and Interpol lead the lineup for the 2026 CBGB Festival, taking place Sept. 26 in Brooklyn, New York.

The bill also includes Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Bikini Kill, Buzzcocks, Militarie Gun and Violet Grohl.

Presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit CBGBFest.com.

The CBGB Festival, now in its second year, is named after the iconic New York City punk club, which helped launch the careers of bands including the Ramones, Blondie and Talking Heads. The inaugural 2025 edition featured Jack White and Iggy Pop.

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