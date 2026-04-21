Morrissey, Patti Smith, Interpol playing 2026 CBGB Festival

Morrissey Performs In Concert Morrissey performs on stage at Auditorio de Zaragoza Princesa Leonor on March 14, 2026 in Zaragoza, Spain. (Mariano Regidor/Getty Images) (Mariano Regidor/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Morrissey, Patti Smith and Interpol lead the lineup for the 2026 CBGB Festival, taking place Sept. 26 in Brooklyn, New York.

The bill also includes Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Bikini Kill, Buzzcocks, Militarie Gun and Violet Grohl.

Presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit CBGBFest.com.

The CBGB Festival, now in its second year, is named after the iconic New York City punk club, which helped launch the careers of bands including the Ramones, Blondie and Talking Heads. The inaugural 2025 edition featured Jack White and Iggy Pop.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!