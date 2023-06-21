Morrissey announces tour celebrating 40th anniversary

Morrissey Performs At The SSE Arena Wembley, London Jo Hale/Redferns

By Josh Johnson

Morrissey's been making music for 40 years, and he's going on tour to celebrate.

The outing, dubbed the 40 Years of Morrissey tour, includes a run of dates in Mexico and South America before kicking off in the U.S. on October 7 in Orlando, Florida. It will wrap up later that month with four dates in New York City.

Morrissey released his first single with The Smiths in 1983. After The Smiths broke up in 1987, Morrissey went solo and released 13 albums on his own.

For the full list of dates, visit Morrissey's Instagram page.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

