Morrissey announces North American tour dates

Morrissey has announced a run of North American tour dates.

The former Smiths frontman will hit the road beginning Sept. 10 in Montreal. The headlining outing will conclude with an Oct. 25 show in Los Angeles, which will also feature Social Distortion on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MorrisseyCentral.com.

Of course, Morrissey has a reputation for canceling or postponing shows — he also has a run of dates set for January 2026, which were rescheduled from May due to health issues.

