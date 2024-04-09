More No Doubt? Gwen Stefani is "open to anything" after Coachella reunion

Whether or not No Doubt plans to do more shows or record new music following their Coachella reunion remains to be seen, but Gwen Stefani, at least, isn't against the idea.

Speaking to NYLON magazine, Stefani says that even before the band agreed to perform at Coachella, they'd already discussed playing together again.

"It's been a long time coming," she shares. "It's been something that we were going to do."

After the festival, Stefani says she's "open to anything."

"Well, I don't have a crystal ball," Stefani adds, perhaps quoting another reuniting Coachella band, Sublime. "Most things have surprised me in life. One of the things I've learned is to be present in the moment and try to absorb what's happening around me instead of looking ahead."

Stefani looks at No Doubt's Coachella performance as, she says, "a really nice bow to tie on the relationship, because we were kids [when we met] ... we're going to be laughing, and we're going to look at each other and go, 'Oh my gosh —there you are.'"

Coachella 2024 takes place April 12-14 and April 19-21, and will stream live on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.