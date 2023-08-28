More new Blink-182 music is "weeks (days) away," says Tom DeLonge

Prepare yourself for more new Blink-182 music.

In a social media post published Friday, August 25, Tom DeLonge teased, "@blink182 music video(s) and album are only weeks (days) away."

"We are finally here," he added.

Said album will be Blink's first since DeLonge rejoined the band in 2022 after a seven-year absence. Upon announcing DeLonge's return in October, Blink released a new single called "Edging." They've spent 2023 on their first tour with DeLonge since 2014.

DeLonge previously teased that the upcoming Blink record will be the "best album of our career."

