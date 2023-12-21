More like shredding bells: Sophie Lloyd is engaged

Sophie Lloyd is engaged.

The guitar virtuoso and Machine Gun Kelly live member has shared the news in an Instagram post alongside photos of her and her fiancé, Christopher Painter.

"Here's to forever with my bestfriend," Lloyd writes in the caption. Painter also plays drums in Lloyd's solo band.

Kelly, who recruited Lloyd for his touring band in 2022, offered his well wishes in the comments, writing, "lfg congrats you guys." Halestorm's Lzzy Hale also commented, "Congrats you twooooo."

The engagement news follows the November release of Lloyd's debut solo album, Imposter Syndrome, which includes a collaboration with Hale.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.