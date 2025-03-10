From mopeds to electric scooters: 5 vehicles other than cars that might need insurance

Securing car insurance is required in nearly every state—except New Hampshire. When it comes to micromobility vehicles like electronic bikes, scooters, and mopeds, however, the same insurance rules don't always apply.

Still, as sales for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles have grown over the years, so has awareness of their risks—and the number of insurance policies for these alternate modes of transportation.

E-bike sales reached over 1 million for the first time in 2022, up from just over 250,000 in 2018, according to the Department of Energy. The Business Research Company also reported that the market size for e-bikes and e-scooters grew to $28.08 billion in 2024, with Market.us analysts expecting it to continue trending toward $197.1 billion by 2033.

Consumer awareness about pollution and rising fuel prices have led drivers to turn from gas-powered cars to alternative vehicles. E-bikes and e-scooters have proven convenient for commuters in urban areas, and even smaller, micromobility options like electric unicycles are becoming popular in certain areas due to their relative affordability. Cities like Denver are also incentivizing people to purchase e-bikes with rebates.

The shift toward e-bikes is also reflected in the rise of insurance policy sales, with Cycleplan—a Manchester-based specialist cycling insurance provider—citing a 292% increase in insurance sales between 2019 and 2022.

Different modes of transport come with different kinds of risk, including damage or theft of vehicles or possible physical harm to the operator. Micromobility vehicle injuries have increased in recent years. According to a 2024 study by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health researchers, e-bike and e-scooter injuries rose by 293% and 88%, respectively, between 2019 and 2022. The study, published in the American Journal of Public Health, also suggested that lack of access and regulation for protective equipment such as helmets might also be associated with the spike.

While insurance benefits all riders, requirements depend on state law and the type of vehicle. Motorcyclists, for example, must have insurance in nearly every state except Florida, but this isn't necessarily the case for micromobility vehicles and motorized mopeds.

CheapInsurance.com examined industry reports and other sources to compile a list of popular car alternatives and why owners may want to consider insuring them.

Mopeds

A moped is a smaller, generally lower-powered motorcycle. Typically topping out at around 30 miles per hour, they aren't as fast as cars or motorcycles, but they are fuel-efficient, cost-efficient, and easier to park by comparison. On the road, mopeds are also typically faster than e-bikes.

Some states treat them as motorcycles and have the same licensing requirements, but states like Texas lack such requirements. Liability insurance requirements for mopeds also differ from state to state. Overall, mopeds are beginning to share the road with other car alternatives like e-bikes and e-scooters, taking some cities like Washington D.C. by storm due to their affordability and fewer regulations.

E-bikes

E-bikes have some overlapping advantages with traditional bicycles: Riding them doubles as exercise, and they are environmentally friendly compared to cars and motorcycles. The e-bike's electronic motor also assists the rider as they pedal to propel with ease.

There are three commonly accepted classes of e-bikes, which may affect how they are regulated depending on state laws. E-bike owners like Adam Flick, a 27-year-old from Philadelphia, opted to get insurance out of precaution for theft or damage. "The insurance was a great thing to have because my e-bike did end up getting stolen," Flick told Stacker. "Luckily, thanks to my insurance policy, I was able to get the full cost of my bike reimbursed."

E-scooters

Electric scooters became prevalent in urban areas during the COVID-19 pandemic, largely due to scooter-sharing programs in cities. Along with their relative affordability and sustainability compared to cars, electric scooters grew in popularity due to these rental programs, making them more accessible and providing alternate options for public transport.

However, the prevalence of e-scooters in cities has led to public controversy over sidewalk congestion and a rise in injuries resulting from their use. Legislators in densely urban areas such as New York City are proposing regulations in response to the influx of scooters. Most states do not require the same licensing and insurance requirements as motor vehicles, but having insurance may reduce financial risk should any unexpected events happen.

Motorcycles

Motorcycles have always been a fixture on America's highways. The Department of Transportation classifies them as motor vehicles, and operators generally follow the same road rules as car and truck drivers; however, these vehicles are subject to their own regulations. Most states have some form of helmet requirements, with some state laws being age-dependent. Illinois, Iowa, and New Hampshire are the only states without helmet legislation.

Many motorcycles are cheaper than cars, and in a few states, motorcyclists can move past traffic by lane splitting, which is riding between lanes of traffic moving in the same direction. But riding a motorcycle is inherently risky, especially when sharing the road with other motor vehicles. Although they comprise just 3% of all registered vehicles, motorcyclists account for 14.6% of all traffic fatalities, according to the National Safety Council's analysis of the Fatality Analysis Reporting System's 2022 data.

Electric unicycles

Using an EUC, or electric unicycle, isn't the most conventional mode of transportation—nor is it the easiest to ride. However, EUCs are becoming more visible in urban areas due to their maneuverability, small size, and cost-competitiveness compared to other vehicles. EUC use is still nascent compared to e-bikes and e-scooters, and thus, there has been less regulation targeting them, though they are technically illegal on public roads in cities like New York City. Insurance providers with liability plans covering e-bikes or e-scooters also cover electric unicycles.

