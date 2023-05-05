Of Monsters and Men's Nanna shares video for 'How to Start a Garden' ﻿title track

Of Monsters and Men vocalist Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir has premiered the video for "How to Start a Garden," the title track off her debut solo album.

The clip, which is streaming now on YouTube, was filmed on a glacier in Nanna's native Iceland.

"We drove up an icy path to get there in cars that were not meant for those roads," Nanna says. "We shot for about an hour and the wind started to pick up. It felt like a storm was coming so we had to leave before things got too scary for us."

The album How to Start a Garden is out now. Nanna will launch a U.S. solo tour in support of the record in July.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

