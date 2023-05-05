Of Monsters and Men's Nanna shares video for 'How to Start a Garden' ﻿title track

Republic Records

By Josh Johnson

Of Monsters and Men vocalist Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir has premiered the video for "How to Start a Garden," the title track off her debut solo album.

The clip, which is streaming now on YouTube, was filmed on a glacier in Nanna's native Iceland.

"We drove up an icy path to get there in cars that were not meant for those roads," Nanna says. "We shot for about an hour and the wind started to pick up. It felt like a storm was coming so we had to leave before things got too scary for us."

The album How to Start a Garden is out now. Nanna will launch a U.S. solo tour in support of the record in July.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!