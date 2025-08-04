Of Monsters and Men teases new single, 'Ordinary Creature'

The Of Monsters and Men comeback continues.

Following the premiere of the single "Television Love" in July, the "Little Talks" outfit is teasing another new track called "Ordinary Creature."

"Ordinary Creature" is set to premiere on Thursday, and you can hear a preview now via Of Monsters and Men's Facebook.

Of Monsters and Men's most recent album is 2019's Fever Dream. Since then, they put out a 10th anniversary reissue of their 2011 debut, My Head Is an Animal, and released an EP, Tíu, to accompany a documentary of the same name.

