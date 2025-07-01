Of Monsters and Men returns with new single, 'Television Love'

Of Monsters and Men is back with a new single called "Television Love."

"We're so excited to share our song 'Television Love,'" the "Little Talks" outfit says. "For the past few years, we've been tucked away in our studio quietly making music, and it feels really good to finally let people in on what we've been up to."

You can watch the "Television Love" video streaming now on YouTube.

Of Monsters and Men's most recent album is 2019's Fever Dream. Since then, they put out a 10th anniversary reissue of their 2011 debut, My Head Is an Animal, and released an EP, Tíu, to accompany a documentary of the same name.

