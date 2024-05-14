Monsters of Folk reissuing debut album for 15th anniversary

ATO Records

By Josh Johnson

The collaborative indie band Monsters of Folk, made up of My Morning Jacket's Jim James, M. Ward and Bright Eyes' Conor Oberst and Mike Mogis, have announced a reissue of their 2009 debut album in honor of its 15th anniversary.

The release will be available on June 14 and includes five bonus tracks. You can listen to the previously unreleased song "Disappeared" now via digital outlets.

"Making this album brought me back to the same feelings I had when I first started a band, or first started playing music in general," James says. "There's a real simplicity and excitement to playing with folks you don't normally play with. The spirit of play is alive on this whole thing."

The album Monsters of Folk marked the outfit's only release. They last played live in 2010.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!