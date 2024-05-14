Monsters of Folk reissuing debut album for 15th anniversary

The collaborative indie band Monsters of Folk, made up of My Morning Jacket's Jim James, M. Ward and Bright Eyes' Conor Oberst and Mike Mogis, have announced a reissue of their 2009 debut album in honor of its 15th anniversary.

The release will be available on June 14 and includes five bonus tracks. You can listen to the previously unreleased song "Disappeared" now via digital outlets.

"Making this album brought me back to the same feelings I had when I first started a band, or first started playing music in general," James says. "There's a real simplicity and excitement to playing with folks you don't normally play with. The spirit of play is alive on this whole thing."

The album Monsters of Folk marked the outfit's only release. They last played live in 2010.

