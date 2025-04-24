Modest Mouse launching Psychic Salamander Festival

Modest Mouse is launching their own festival.

The inaugural Psychic Salamander Festival takes place Sept. 13-14 at Remlinger Farms in the "Float On" outfit's home state of Washington.

Along with two headlining sets from Modest Mouse themselves, the bill includes The Flaming Lips, Courtney Barnett and Sleater-Kinney, among others.

Members of Modest Mouse's Ice Cream Party fan club will have access to a presale beginning April 29 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 2 at 10 a.m. PT.

For more info, visit ModestMouseFest.com.

You can also catch Modest Mouse on tour starting in June. In 2026, Modest Mouse will launch their inaugural Ice Cream Floats concert cruise.

