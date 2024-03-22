Modest Mouse announces 20th anniversary 'Good News for People Who Love Bad News' reissue

Legacy Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Here's some good news for people who love the 2000s indie scene: Modest Mouse is reissuing Good News for People Who Love Bad News.

The expanded set, which celebrates the 2004 album's 20th anniversary, includes a host of previously unreleased remixes. It'll be released April 5 via digital outlets and May 17 on vinyl.

While Modest Mouse was already beloved in indie circles, Good News for People Who Love Bad News brought the band a new level of success thanks to the single "Float On," which hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay tally and charted on the Hot 100. Today, "Float On" is certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Modest Mouse's most recent album is 2021's The Golden Casket. They'll launch a tour with Pixies and Cat Power in May.

