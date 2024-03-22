Modest Mouse announces 20th anniversary 'Good News for People Who Love Bad News' reissue

Here's some good news for people who love the 2000s indie scene: Modest Mouse is reissuing Good News for People Who Love Bad News.

The expanded set, which celebrates the 2004 album's 20th anniversary, includes a host of previously unreleased remixes. It'll be released April 5 via digital outlets and May 17 on vinyl.

While Modest Mouse was already beloved in indie circles, Good News for People Who Love Bad News brought the band a new level of success thanks to the single "Float On," which hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay tally and charted on the Hot 100. Today, "Float On" is certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Modest Mouse's most recent album is 2021's The Golden Casket. They'll launch a tour with Pixies and Cat Power in May.

