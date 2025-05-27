Modest Mouse announces fall US tour

By Josh Johnson

Modest Mouse has announced a fall run of U.S. tour dates.

The outing kicks off Sept. 30 in Aspen, Colorado, and concludes Oct. 21 in New York City. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ModestMouse.com.

Modest Mouse sure isn't being modest with their upcoming touring schedule. Ahead of the fall dates, the "Float On" outfit will launch a U.S. headlining tour in June before linking up with The Flaming Lips for a co-headlining run beginning in August. They'll then host their inaugural Psychic Salamander Festival in September.

In 2026, Modest Mouse will set sail on their inaugural Ice Cream Floats concert cruise.

