Modest Mouse visits 'Third Side of the Moon' on new ﻿'An Eraser and a Maze' ﻿song

'An Eraser and a Maze' album artwork. (Glacial Pace Recordings)
By Josh Johnson

Modest Mouse has released a new song called "Third Side of the Moon," a track off the band's upcoming album, An Eraser and a Maze.

The language used will be familiar to longtime fans who remember Modest Mouse's 2000 album The Moon & Antarctica and its opening track, "3rd Planet."

An Eraser and a Maze, the follow-up 2021's The Golden Casket, is due out June 5. It also includes the previously released songs "Look How Far..." and "Picking Dragons' Pockets."

Modest Mouse will launch a U.S. tour Tuesday in Spokane, Washington. The band currently has live dates scheduled into October.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!