Modest Mouse visits 'Third Side of the Moon' on new ﻿'An Eraser and a Maze' ﻿song

Modest Mouse has released a new song called "Third Side of the Moon," a track off the band's upcoming album, An Eraser and a Maze.

The language used will be familiar to longtime fans who remember Modest Mouse's 2000 album The Moon & Antarctica and its opening track, "3rd Planet."

An Eraser and a Maze, the follow-up 2021's The Golden Casket, is due out June 5. It also includes the previously released songs "Look How Far..." and "Picking Dragons' Pockets."

Modest Mouse will launch a U.S. tour Tuesday in Spokane, Washington. The band currently has live dates scheduled into October.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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