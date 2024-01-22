Modest Mouse & Pixies announce another co-headlining tour

Pixies And Modest Mouse Perform At Oxbow River Stage Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Modest Mouse and Pixies are teaming up once again for a co-headlining tour.

After their 2023 joint trek, the "Float On" outfit and the "Where Is My Mind?" rockers will unite for a spring/summer 2024 outing, running from May 31 in Charleston, South Carolina, to June 30 in Denver, Colorado.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ModestMouse.com or PixiesMusic.com.

Modest Mouse put out their latest album, The Golden Casket, in 2021, while Pixies released a new record, Doggerel, in 2022.

