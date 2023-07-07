Mod Sun releases new song, "Strangers": "Guess it really did go up in flames in the end"

New Hippys

By Josh Johnson

Mod Sun has released a new song called "Strangers," a not-so-subtle reaction to his breakup with ex-fiancée Avril Lavigne.

On the track, Mod, born Derek Smith, sings to an unnamed person, "I remember loving you before we ever met" and "Went from strangers to lovers to strangers again." The giveaway, though, is the line "Guess it really did go up in flames in the end," presumably a reference to Smith and Lavigne's 2021 collaborative single "Flames."

Meanwhile, the accompanying "Strangers" video, streaming now on YouTube, shows Smith hanging out in Paris in front of the Eiffel Tower, which is where he popped the question to Lavigne back in 2022.

The former couple's engagement ended in February 2023, shortly after the release of Smith's new album, God Save the Teen, which includes a track called "Avril's Song," as well as another collaboration with Lavigne called "Shelter."

Lavigne, who was previously married to Sum-41's Deryck Whibley and Nickelback's Chad Kroeger, started dating rapper Tyga following the split with Smith. They then reportedly broke up in June, but were later seen together attending a July 4 party.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

