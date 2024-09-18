Måneskin's Damiano David confirms solo project + announces "Silverlines" single

After a week of teasing, Måneskin frontman Damiano David has officially announced a solo project.

David's debut single under his own name is called "Silverlines" and is due out Sept. 27. It was produced by Labrinth, who composes the score to HBO's Euphoria and collaborated with Billie Eilish on the song "Never Felt So Alone."

You can hear a preview of "Silverlines" now via David's Instagram.

Måneskin's most recent release is the deluxe version of their 2023 album, RUSH!

