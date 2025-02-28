Måneskin's Damiano David goes to prison with new solo single, 'Next Summer'

Sony Music Italy/Arista Records
By Josh Johnson

Måneskin frontman Damiano David has released a new solo single called "Next Summer."

The track is available now via digital outlets, and is accompanied by a video that finds the "Beggin'" rocker being sent to an Italian prison. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

"At first listen, the song speaks about youthful love—an unrequited summer romance," David says. "But on a deeper level, it reveals a much larger reflection."

"It’s an allegory of life—how sometimes we can be prisoners of ourselves, our fears, our insecurities, our inability to change," he continues. "Our failure to see the world and life from a different perspective in the crucial and defining moments of existence."

David launched his solo career in 2024 with the singles "Silverlines" and "Born with a Broken Heart." He'll launch his first U.S. solo headlining tour in November.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity & nudity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

