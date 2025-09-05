Måneskin's Damiano David announces new single featuring Tyla & Nile Rodgers

Måneskin frontman Damiano David has announced a new solo single called "Talk to Me."

The track will be a collaboration with "Water" artist Tyla and Chic legend Nile Rodgers. It'll premiere Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

"Damiano sent me this record and I instantly fell in love with how nostalgic it felt," Tyla says. "I heard myself on it straight away. Excited about how new it feels for me, my tygrs gonna luv ittt."

"When I received the song from Damiano and Tyla, I really loved the vibe of it and I wanted my guitar to be the third voice," Rogers adds. "'Talk to Me' was a fun one to work on!"

"Talk to Me" follows David's debut solo album, Funny Little Fears, which dropped in May. He'll launch a U.S. tour in November.

Måneskin's most recent album is 2023's RUSH!

