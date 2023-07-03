Måneskin wants your Loud Kids tour photos

ABC

By Josh Johnson

Since 2022, Måneskin has been traveling the world on the Loud Kids tour. If you were one of the many people to attend a date on the international outing, Måneskin wants your help.

In a Facebook post, the Italian rockers ask any and all Loud Kids tour attendees to submit any photos they took during the shows.

"Pics of the stage, selfies, queueing moments, billboards... it's up to you!" Måneskin says.

The very best photos will be selected for an upcoming "special project," the details of which will be announced at a later date.

Måneskin will play a run of Italian shows in July, followed by a U.S. tour kicking off in September.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!