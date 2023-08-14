Måneskin reveals new "HONEY!" single release date

ABC

By Josh Johnson

We now know when Måneskin's new single "HONEY! (Are u coming?)" will be doing just that.

In a Facebook post, the Italian rockers reveal that the upcoming song is set to premiere on September 1. They also shared a 30-second preview of the tune.

You can presave "HONEY!" now, which will enter you to win two tickets to Måneskin's upcoming show in Los Angeles.

"HONEY" follows Måneskin's new album, Rush!, which dropped in January, and features the singles "Supermodel" and "The Loneliest," as well as the Tom Morello collaboration "Gossip."

Måneskin will launch a U.S. tour in support of Rush! September 21 in New York City.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!