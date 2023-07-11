Måneskin premieres new live video for "Zitti e Buoni"

ABC

By Josh Johnson

Måneskin has premiered a new live video for the band's song "Zitti e Buoni."

The performance was recorded during the Italian rockers' April concert in Barcelona. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

The Italian-sung "Zitti e Buoni" was first released in 2021 and notably won Måneskin the Eurovision Song Contest, which propelled the group to worldwide stardom.

Måneskin will launch a U.S. tour in September. They'll be supporting their new album, Rush!, which includes the singles "Supermodel" and "The Loneliest."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

