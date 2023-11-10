Måneskin premieres video for deluxe 'RUSH!' ﻿album bonus track "VALENTINE"

Måneskin has premiered the video for "VALENTINE," a bonus track off the just-released deluxe version of their latest album, RUSH!

The black-and-white clip finds the Italian rockers delivering an impassioned performance of the slow-burning tune in an ornate room beneath a swinging chandelier. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

Along with "VALENTINE," the deluxe RUSH! album, dubbed RUSH! (ARE U COMING?), boasts four more additional tracks, including the single "HONEY (ARE U COMING?)."

The original RUSH! was released in January; it features the singles "SUPERMODEL" and "THE LONELIEST."

