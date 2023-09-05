Måneskin premieres video for "HONEY (ARE U COMING?)" single

Epic/Sony Music Entertainment Italy

By Josh Johnson

Måneskin has premiered the video for their new single, "HONEY (ARE U COMING?)"

The clip captures the Italian band rocking their home country with a performance filmed at the Gazometro structure in Rome. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

The song "HONEY (ARE U COMING?)" dropped Friday, September 1. It follows Måneskin's album Rush!, which was released in January, and includes the singles "Supermodel" and "The Loneliest."

Måneskin will launch a U.S. tour September 21 in New York City. You can also catch them perform "HONEY (ARE U COMING?)" on the MTV Video Music Awards, airing September 12.

