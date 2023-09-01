Måneskin premieres new single, "HONEY (ARE U COMING?)"

Epic/Sony Music Entertainment Italy

By Josh Johnson

Måneskin has premiered a new single called "HONEY (ARE U COMING?)"

The long-teased track is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a lyric video streaming on YouTube.

"HONEY (ARE U COMING?)" is the first new Måneskin song to follow the Italian band's Rush! album, which dropped in January. Rush! includes the singles "The Loneliest" and "Supermodel," as well as the Tom Morello collaboration "Gossip."

Måneskin will give "HONEY" its live debut at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, airing September 12. They'll launch a U.S. tour September 21 in New York City.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!