Måneskin premieres new single, "HONEY (ARE U COMING?)"

Måneskin has premiered a new single called "HONEY (ARE U COMING?)"

The long-teased track is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a lyric video streaming on YouTube.

"HONEY (ARE U COMING?)" is the first new Måneskin song to follow the Italian band's Rush! album, which dropped in January. Rush! includes the singles "The Loneliest" and "Supermodel," as well as the Tom Morello collaboration "Gossip."

Måneskin will give "HONEY" its live debut at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, airing September 12. They'll launch a U.S. tour September 21 in New York City.

