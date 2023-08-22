Måneskin performing at 2023 MTV VMAs

Måneskin is returning to the MTV Video Music Awards.

Following their infamously censored performance during the 2022 show, the Italian rockers are set to play the 2023 VMAs, taking place September 12.

Måneskin's performance will feature the live premiere of their upcoming new single "HONEY (Are u coming?)," due out September 1. The group is also among the 2023 VMA nominees, as their video for "The Loneliest" is up for Best Rock along with Foo Fighters' "The Teacher," Metallica's "Lux Æterna," Linkin Park's "Lost," Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Tippa My Tongue" and Muse's "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween."

Other announced performers include Demi Lovato, Karol G and Stray Kids.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.