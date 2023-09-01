Måneskin, Billie Eilish among nominees in newly announced MTV VMA categories

MTV

By Josh Johnson

Måneskin and Billie Eilish are among the nominees in several newly announced categories for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Italian rockers will compete in the Group of the Year category, while the "bad guy" star is up for Song of the Summer with her Barbie soundtrack song "What Was I Made For?"

Voting for Group of the Year and Song of the Summer will open via MTV's Instagram Story beginning September 4 and September 7, respectively.

Måneskin is also nominated in the previously announced Best Rock category with their video for "The Loneliest." The other nominees are Foo Fighters' "The Teacher," Metallica's "Lux Æterna," Linkin Park's "Lost," Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Tippa My Tongue" and Muse's "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween."

You can also catch Måneskin perform during the 2023 MTV VMAs ceremony, which takes place September 12.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

