Måneskin among 2023 MTV VMAs winners

MTV

By Josh Johnson

Måneskin was among the winners of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, which took place Tuesday, September 12.

The Italian rockers took home the Best Rock Moon Person for "The Loneliest."

Måneskin also played their new single "HONEY (ARE YOU COMING?)" during the ceremony, marking their second straight VMA performance. While last year's set was heavily censored, fans saw all of Måneskin's performance this time, including from a camcorder held by frontman Damiano David.

Fall Out Boy performed, as well, taking the VMA outdoor stage with their cover of Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire" featuring updated lyrics.

