MMJ's Jim James announces 'Wowed Out' ﻿solo album

My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James has announced a new solo album called Wowed Out.

The record is due out Aug. 28. It marks James' fourth solo effort and is the follow-up to 2018's Uniform Distortion.

"There've been times in my life where I've felt lost or depressed, but music has always been the thing that pulls me back," James says in a statement. "When I think about making this album, it almost feels like I was in some kind of dream and now I'm trying to remember what the dream was about. The whole thing brought me a lot of joy and comfort while I was making it, and I hope it brings everyone else a little joy and comfort too."

The first single off Wowed Out is called "Come Again" and is out now.

My Morning Jacket's most recent album is 2025's is.

Here's the Wowed Out track list:

"Baby Dear"

"Hands On"

"Come Again"

"Lost Child"

"Home (Green)"

"We Love Our Life"

"Wowed Out"

"Whole Heart (Into It)"

"Rewind It"

"Your Door"

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