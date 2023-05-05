MisterWives detail new album, ﻿'Nosebleeds﻿'; listen to title track now

MisterWives have announced a new album called Nosebleeds.

The fourth studio effort from the "Reflections" outfit arrives July 14. You can listen to the record's title track now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"['Nosebleeds' is] a song for letting go of all the naysayers (yourself included) and letting in self acceptance without judgement or outside approval," MisterWives say.

Nosebleeds is the follow-up to 2020's Superbloom. It also includes the previously released song "Out of Your Mind."

MisterWives will launch a U.S. tour alongside Bishop Briggs in September.

Here's the Nosebleeds track list:

"Out of Your Mind"

"Dagger"

"Nosebleeds"

"All the Same"

"Sideways"

"Trigger Pull"

"Too Late"

"Silver Lining"

"Trip Around the Sun"

"Flower Moon"

"Broken Glass"

"Other Side"

"End of My Rope"

"Ultraviolet"

